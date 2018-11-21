Epizyme (EPZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.17

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 414341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Epizyme by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Epizyme by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 669,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 483,300 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,248,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 226,800 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

