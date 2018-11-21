EPR Properties (EPR) CFO Mark Alan Peterson Sells 3,575 Shares

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $253,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Alan Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of EPR Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50.

EPR stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 86.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 138,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

