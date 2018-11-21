Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 304,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,792,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after buying an additional 803,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

