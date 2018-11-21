Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 Earnings (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will earn $10.19 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.71 billion.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.33.

BMO opened at C$96.82 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$93.60 and a 1 year high of C$109.00.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76. Also, Director Thomas Earl Flynn sold 39,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.82, for a total value of C$4,249,726.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,409.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

