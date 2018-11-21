Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

NYSE:JWN opened at $50.99 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Nordstrom by 8.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nordstrom by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

