Equity BancShares (EQBK) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Equity BancShares from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Equity BancShares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

EQBK stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 2,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,845. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $584.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity BancShares news, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 141.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,290,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 756,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

