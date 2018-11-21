Equity Residential (EQR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential outperformed its industry in six months time. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s third-quarter 2018 results highlight improved same-store net operating income (NOI) and lease-up NOI, partly offset by higher total interest expenses. Elevated demand and focus on customer service aided high occupancy level, low turnover and strong renewal rates. Therefore, the company expects 2018 same-store revenue growth at the high end of its forecasts. Equity Residential is poised for growth amid economic recovery and job-market growth, favorable demographics, lifestyle transformation, and creation of households. Nevertheless, elevated supply in a number of its markets may strain rental rates and result in high concessions.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Equity Residential stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $2,373,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 44,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,020,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,569. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Boston Partners lifted its position in Equity Residential by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $103,610,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,948,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

