Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up 1.6% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after purchasing an additional 513,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,350,000 after acquiring an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

Shares of ESS opened at $257.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $260.03.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

