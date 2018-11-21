Etsy (ETSY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $57.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $43.21 on Monday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,236,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,485,000 after purchasing an additional 351,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,220,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,586,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 168.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,428,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,005,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

