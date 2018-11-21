Etsy Inc (ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report sales of $194.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.85 million. Etsy reported sales of $136.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $598.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.24 million to $599.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $765.40 million, with estimates ranging from $729.29 million to $808.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.96.

Etsy stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 1,989,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.61. Etsy has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $55.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $146,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.