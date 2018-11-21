Euroseas (ESEA) PT Set at $2.00 by Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been assigned a $2.00 target price by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

