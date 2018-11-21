Everbridge (EVBG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

EVBG opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $150,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,621 shares of company stock worth $5,964,846. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $53,806,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $33,008,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 411,577 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $13,495,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

