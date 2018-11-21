ExlService (EXLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $361,397.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,933.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $178,685.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,233 shares of company stock worth $6,727,414. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,815,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,435,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after buying an additional 74,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.