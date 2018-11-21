Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $29,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

