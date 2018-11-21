Extended Stay America (STAY) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC cut its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. Extended Stay America accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMG Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

