Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $80.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reissued a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Exxon Mobil from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

