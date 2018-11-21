Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil has a leading position in the energy industry owing to the size and diversity of its asset base, both in terms of business mix and geographical footprint. With a stable cash position, the company’s balance sheet is one of the best in the industry. This has allowed ExxonMobil to reward stockholders with a 6.3% average annual dividend hike over the past 35 years. Recently it reported strong third-quarter 2018 results, aided by robust oil and gas prices along with healthier fuel margins. Notably, the company continues to gain on ramped-up oil-equivalent production from Hebron field. However, turnaround activities at Singapore hurt the company’s Chemical business. Moreover, following the exit from a joint venture in Russia, ExxonMobil is foregoing significant growth opportunities from the region. The company is also facing ongoing investigations regarding climate change, warranting a cautious stance.”

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after purchasing an additional 216,323 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.