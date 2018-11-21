Eyenovia (EYEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Eyenovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 140.7% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.