Fastenal (FAST) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,281,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $132,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $154,074,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39,030.3% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,396,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,392,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $27,288,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9,724.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 434,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 430,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

