Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Johnson Controls International (JCI) Share Price

Media stories about Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International earned a news sentiment score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Johnson Controls International’s ranking:

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-johnson-controls-international-jci-share-price.html.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.