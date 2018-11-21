FBL Financial Group (FFG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFG. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

FFG opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

