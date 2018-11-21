F&C UK Real Estate Investments (FCRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.40

Shares of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 251318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.80 ($1.16).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/fc-uk-real-estate-investments-fcre-hits-new-12-month-low-at-87-40.html.

About F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE)

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.