Ffcm LLC Boosts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,771,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,013,000 after buying an additional 324,619 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE:CIT opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ffcm-llc-boosts-stake-in-cit-group-inc-cit.html.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.