Ffcm LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Ffcm LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 106,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 115,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ffcm-llc-has-4-19-million-holdings-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.