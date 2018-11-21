Ffcm LLC Sells 177 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Ffcm LLC cut its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 160.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.78.

Shares of ABMD opened at $302.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.72 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

