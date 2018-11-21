FIL Ltd Has $293.90 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,915 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $293,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,645,000 after buying an additional 1,405,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,516,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,486,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,921,000 after buying an additional 2,327,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,609,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,499,000 after buying an additional 105,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

CHKP stock opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

