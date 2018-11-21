Financial Analysis: Tiptree (TIPT) and ProAssurance (PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $866.15 million 2.67 $107.26 million $2.02 21.38 Tiptree $581.80 million 0.34 $4.48 million N/A N/A

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ProAssurance pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 9.70% 6.28% 2.11% Tiptree 5.41% -3.93% -0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProAssurance and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Tiptree.

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Tiptree on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

