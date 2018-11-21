Financial Comparison: Amerityre (AMTY) vs. Bridgestone (BRDCY)

Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amerityre and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerityre 8.15% 22.91% 15.41% Bridgestone 8.47% 11.02% 6.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerityre and Bridgestone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerityre $3.62 million 0.21 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Bridgestone $32.50 billion 0.90 $2.57 billion $1.56 12.37

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than Amerityre.

Dividends

Bridgestone pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amerityre does not pay a dividend. Bridgestone pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Amerityre has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgestone has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Amerityre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bridgestone shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amerityre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerityre and Bridgestone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerityre 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgestone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bridgestone beats Amerityre on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies. It serves original equipment manufacturers of lawn and garden products, and outdoor power equipment; regional tire distributors; retail cooperatives; and agricultural tire distributors and retailers of lawn and garden products, bicycle tires, and hand truck tires through independent manufacturer representatives. The company was formerly known as American Tire Corporation and changed its name to Amerityre Corporation in December 1999. Amerityre Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Boulder City, Nevada.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services. It also offers vehicle parts, polyurethane foam and related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related products, civil engineering and construction materials and equipment, and other products; commercial roofing and other materials; golf balls, golf clubs, other sports products; and bicycles, bicycle related and other products, as well as finance and other services. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

