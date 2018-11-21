Financial Contrast: Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) versus Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Monarch Casino & Resort does not pay a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 17.46% 8.27% 5.06% Monarch Casino & Resort 13.20% 11.79% 8.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Monarch Casino & Resort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.19 $2.63 billion $2.78 10.91 Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million 2.97 $25.53 million $1.47 26.06

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 2 6 4 0 2.17 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 2 0 0 2.00

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $31.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.60%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 740 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

