Financial Review: Bridgford Foods (BRID) vs. Mamamancini’s (MMMB)

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) and Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

4.6% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mamamancini’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.6% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Mamamancini’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Mamamancini’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $167.22 million 0.94 $8.82 million N/A N/A Mamamancini’s $27.54 million 0.92 $310,000.00 $0.01 81.50

Bridgford Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mamamancini’s.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgford Foods has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mamamancini’s has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Mamamancini’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods 4.28% 18.51% 11.00% Mamamancini’s 0.98% -31.49% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bridgford Foods and Mamamancini’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Mamamancini’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bridgford Foods beats Mamamancini’s on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products. The company provides approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 120 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Anaheim, California. Bridgford Foods Corporation is a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors. MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.