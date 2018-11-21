Financial Review: ITEX (ITEX) & DynTek (DYNE)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get ITEX alerts:

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. DynTek does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITEX and DynTek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX $11.11 million 0.79 -$1.51 million N/A N/A DynTek $169.82 million 0.20 $2.19 million N/A N/A

DynTek has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ITEX and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A DynTek 2.40% 15.70% 5.03%

Summary

DynTek beats ITEX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.