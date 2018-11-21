FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 23,880 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 5.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $96,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $264.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

