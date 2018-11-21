First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.02 Million Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 303.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRZO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $222,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $358,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $190,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $556,695. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Johnson Rice raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

