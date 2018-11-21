First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/first-trust-fidac-mortgage-income-fund-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-fmy.html.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.