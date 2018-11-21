First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (FMY)

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.
First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.
First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund.
