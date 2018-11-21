First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MDIV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,722. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

