First Western Financial (MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYFW. Stephens downgraded shares of First Western Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $12.70 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

