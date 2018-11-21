FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Down 32.4% Over Last Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $4,539.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00132739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00200920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.09786596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009600 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

