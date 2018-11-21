Five Below (FIVE) Shares Gap Down to $103.88

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.56, but opened at $103.88. Five Below shares last traded at $105.38, with a volume of 18525 shares trading hands.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Five Below to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Get Five Below alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $416,808.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,598.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,206.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/five-below-five-shares-gap-down-to-103-88.html.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.