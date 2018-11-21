Five9 Inc (FIVN) President Sells $550,200.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIVN opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five9 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 142.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 21.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 424,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 76,112 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 760,804 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

