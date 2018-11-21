Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10.46 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $701,411.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

