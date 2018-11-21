Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 22,328 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $491,611,000 after buying an additional 1,120,811 shares in the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. AXA grew its holdings in HP by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 552,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in HP by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 375,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 127,456 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

