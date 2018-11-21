Flash (FLASH) Price Down 34.7% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $2,303.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00135020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00201603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.09851504 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

