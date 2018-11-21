Fletcher Building (FCREY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of FCREY stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.