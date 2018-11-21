Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 952647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $49.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton purchased 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after buying an additional 866,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/fluor-co-new-flr-hits-new-52-week-low-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.