Flux Power (FLUX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Flux Power (OTCMKTS: FLUX) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Flux Power to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million -$6.96 million -6.74 Flux Power Competitors $563.25 million $33.14 million 6.84

Flux Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power Competitors 68 369 522 21 2.51

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.97%. Given Flux Power’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -136.55% N/A -221.23% Flux Power Competitors 1.88% -3.97% 3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power competitors beat Flux Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

