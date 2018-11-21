Foot Locker (FL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

NYSE FL traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,544. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $351,793,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after buying an additional 3,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $267,569,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $173,069,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Foot Locker by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after buying an additional 1,025,218 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

