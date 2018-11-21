Foot Locker (FL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of FL opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,034,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 54.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $98,775,000 after purchasing an additional 785,683 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,272,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

