FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 822 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

