FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 70,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,767 shares of company stock worth $26,396,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

