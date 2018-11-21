Fosun International Ltd Acquires New Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 55,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Chubb stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

